Khawaja, Richardson recalled in Australia's Ashes squad

Usman Khawaja's irresistible recent form has won him a recall to Australia's 15-man squad for the start of the Ashes, and potentially into a battle with Travis Head for the vacant batting berth heading into the first two Vodafone Tests against England in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Khawaja and Head are vying for the middle-order role vacated by Matthew Wade in a squad that confirms Marcus Harris as David Warner's opening partner and leggie Mitchell Swepson as back-up spinner alongside five pace bowlers and allrounder Cameron Green.

Australia's Ashes squad: Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia A players: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street

The Queensland captain – the leading domestic first-class runs scorer for the current season – last played Test cricket during the 2019 Ashes series in the UK, as did T20 World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh, who was included in an 11-man Australia A squad also named today.

Tim Paine will lead the Ashes team despite not having played a game this season due to recent neck surgery, although he is expected to turn out in Premier Cricket in Hobart this weekend followed by a four-day second XI match for Tasmania against South Australia days later.

The national selection panel have also named the Australia A squad to take part in a three-day internal practice game against the Test squad in Brisbane from December 1, followed by a four-day game against England Lions from December 9.

The Australia A squad comprises players who are Queensland-based (Mark Steketee, Matthew Renshaw, Bryce Street) or are currently completing quarantine on the Gold Coast after returning from the T20 World Cup, such as WA trio Marsh, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar.

However, the Australia A squad also includes in-form South Australia opener Henry Hunt and his Redbacks teammate Alex Carey, as well as auxiliary fast bowlers Sean Abbott and Scott Boland and prolific Victoria batter Nic Maddinson.

The selection panel – chair George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide and men's team coach Justin Langer – have named the squad for the first two Tests, at the Gabba from December 8-12 and a pink-ball day-night Test at Adelaide Oval from December 16-20.

"This group is well balanced to ensure we are prepared for the many challenges of an Ashes Series," Bailey said today.

"It has a mix of experienced, proven performers and emerging, developing talent.

"We will take this 15-player squad into the opening Test in Brisbane and the pink ball match in Adelaide, after which we can reassess for the remaining matches."

Khawaja makes statement with second straight Shield century

Khawaja and Western Australia pace bowler Jhye Richardson are the two players in line for an Ashes berth who were not part of Australia's most recent Test squad, the touring party named last January for the proposed series against South Africa that was ultimately postponed.

Missing from that 19-man squad are opener Will Pucovski (sidelined with concussion), fast bowler James Pattinson (retired from international cricket) and allrounder Moises Henriques, who has been unavailable for the start of New South Wales season due to quarantine after an IPL stint.

Abbott, Steketee and South Australia keeper Carey were also members of the expanded South Africa squad, and their selection in the Australia A group indicates they are at the top of the queue should replacements be required during the Ashes summer.

Queensland seamer Michael Neser was also in the South Africa squad, and he retains his place in the Ashes race despite suffering a hamstring injury last week with medical staff expecting he will be fit to play come the internal practice sessions.

Neser and Swepson are the only two members of the Ashes squad yet to earn a Baggy Green.

Having earlier indicated the panel's hope that Harris gets an extended opportunity to establish himself as a Test opener, Bailey confirmed the left-hander's recent UK county stint had further benefitted his game.

Bailey made the same observation on Test-capped Richardson's prioritising of red-ball cricket, which saw him claim a five-wicket haul for WA in last week's Marsh Sheffield Shield game against Queensland.

"Jhye is seeing the rewards of concentrating on his red ball cricket in the build up to this series," Bailey said.

"We know he has an exceptional skill set and are excited about what he brings to the team now his body is back on track.

"Marcus has been a consistent run scorer domestically and had a strong winter further developing his game with Leicestershire.

"He is a good player who will be looking to build a strong partnership with David Warner at the top of the order."

Bailey also mounted strong cases for the inclusion of both Head and Khawaja after Wade's Test tenure was effectively ended when he was overlooked for the South Africa squad in the wake of Australia's home series defeat to India last summer.

"Travis finished last summer strongly, second only to Cameron Green for runs scored, and has again started the season well," Bailey said.

"He drives the game forward and can put the opposition under pressure with his ability to score quickly.

"Similarly, Usman Khawaja has been in great touch.

"He brings a calm, consistent and experienced component to the batting line up and is a proven run scorer at Test level.

"He also has the ability to bat across a range of positions in the batting order."

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium