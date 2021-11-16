Vodafone Men's Ashes

Australia mull options ahead of Ashes squad selection

Selectors will on Wednesday name Australia's squad for the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane, with questions over the middle-order and back-up fast bowling spots yet to be resolved

Andrew Ramsey

16 November 2021, 06:42 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

