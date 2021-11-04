ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Marsh returns, Aussies to bowl first v Bangladesh

Allrounder listed at three, while Agar misses out as Finch's side prioritise pace and batting depth against the Tigers in crunch T20 World Cup clash

Louis Cameron

4 November 2021, 08:44 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo