Marsh returns, Aussies to bowl first v Bangladesh

Mitch Marsh has earned a recall for Australia's must-win T20 World Cup clash with Bangladesh as Aaron Finch's side reverts to the four-specialist bowler team balance with which they began the tournament.

It means Ashton Agar has been axed after just one match with Finch winning the toss and electing to bowl first for the Super 12s match in Dubai, which is being played in the daytime.

Bangladesh have recalled star quick Mustafizur Rahman, the crafty left-armer who dominated the Aussies during their five-match T20I series in Dhaka in August, at the expense of spinner Nasum Ahmed.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Agar also had success in that series but he has made way after Australia's ploy to field five specialist bowlers against England backfired as they slumped to 4-21 inside 6.1 overs, eventually losing by eight wickets.

Winless Bangladesh have nothing to lose having been comprehensively beaten by South Africa, who are Australia's main rival for a semi-final berth, earlier this week.

That victory for the Proteas gave them a significant net run-rate boost, while Australia's sobering loss to England last weekend saw their own net run-rate take a big hit.

It means Australia need to win their final two group-stage games against Bangladesh and then West Indies on Saturday to guarantee a semi-final berth.

A loss in either of those games would likely end their tournament given South Africa's superior net run-rate, despite Temba Bavuma's men facing a tough final group game against tournament standouts England.

Allrounders Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Marsh will need to bowl at least four overs between them, something that was an issue in their match against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament when Maxwell and Stoinis went for 51 between them.

Australia still won that game but they did then elect to alter their team balance for the England game, bringing in Agar for Marsh to leave the side with a longer tail.

Marsh had been unfortunate to lose his spot having thrived in the No.3 position during the T20 tours of Bangladesh and the Caribbean this year.

"He's been a good servant over the last 12 months, had some great form lines against West Indies and Bangladesh,” assistant coach Andrew McDonald said this week.

"He'll heavily come into consideration for the next game, there's no doubt.

"On the back of such a disappointing loss (to England), you get direction. You chat, the conversations happen, the questions ... we've probably got a little bit more clarity on the back of that failure. So that's always a positive."

Australia were blown away by England’s seamers but are expecting to face more spin against Bangladesh.

"It's probably not going to be as difficult (to bat) as those conditions,” McDonald said of the Dubai pitch. “Albeit ... it's going to be a similar trial by spin."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia