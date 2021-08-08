Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Records loom as 'crazy' series hits new scoring low

Australia's five-match series against Bangladesh on course to be the lowest-scoring ever, but Dan Christian believes conditions will be better at the World Cup

Louis Cameron in Dhaka

8 August 2021, 08:51 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo