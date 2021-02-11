Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Aussie T20 touring party get first all-clear in NZ quarantine

After four days of hard lockdown following their Sunday arrival, all Australia's T20 players and staff have returned negative COVID19 swabs and have been cleared to begin training

AAP

11 February 2021, 10:52 AM AEST

