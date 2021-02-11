Aussie T20 touring party get first all-clear in NZ quarantine

Australia's T20 side will begin training on Thursday after all touring party members produced negative tests for COVID19 while in quarantine.

The Aaron Finch-led squad are in Christchurch in the lead-up to the five-game series beginning on February 22.

Under a negotiated agreement with New Zealand health authorities, players have been granted training privileges to allow them to prepare for the series.

On Thursday, they will exit their hotel rooms for the first time since arriving on Sunday with a gym session.

Allrounder Ashton Turner said the negative tests were a relief.

"We've been in proper lockdown for the first four days. We haven't been able to do much at all," the Western Australian said.

"We're fortunate now that all of our COVID swabs have come back negative.

"We'll do some cricket training tomorrow as a group and that'll be the first real time that I'll be able to see the rest of the guys."

The previous two touring sides to New Zealand – West Indies and Pakistan – both had their training privileges revoked due to protocol breaches.

Turner said the four days in isolation did have its benefits "after a busy couple of months", though he was pleased to be given the green light to get out.

"Physically and mentally, the Big Bash has been all consuming," he said after captaining the Perth Scorchers to the KFC BBL|10 Final, where they were defeated by the Sydney Sixers.

"I've enjoyed a couple of days just to be by myself, enjoying my own company a little bit."

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: TBC

1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm AEDT

2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12noon AEDT

3rd T20: March 03, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

4th T20: March 05, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 07, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo