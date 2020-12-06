Dettol T20I Series v India

Wade to skipper, Sams debuts as Aussie ring changes

Marcus Stoinis returns and Daniel Sams debuts as Matthew Wade captains Australia in tonight's second T20 against India with Aaron Finch, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out

Sam Ferris at the SCG

6 December 2020, 06:53 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo