Wade to skipper, Sams debuts as Aussie ring changes

Matthew Wade captains Australia for the first time tonight after Aaron Finch was ruled out of the second Dettol T20I against Sydney.

Filling in for Finch, who suffered a glute injury in Friday's series opener in Canberra, Wade lost the toss to counterpart Virat Kohli, who elected to bowl first.

Left-arm allrounder Daniel Sams makes his international debut, coming into the XI along with Andrew Tye and Marcus Stoinis for Finch and pace pair Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Starc has withdrawn on compassionate grounds following a family illness while Hazlewood is managing back soreness having played four matches in nine days.

Stoinis is set to play as a batsman only as he recovers from a side strain he suffered in the first ODI and will partner skipper Wade at the top of the order.

Wade becomes the 11th T20 captain of Australia's men's side, four years after he was meant to captain the ODI side in New Zealand.

The gloveman was set to make his captaincy debut in Auckland in January 2017 but woke up with back spasms, forcing an eleventh hour change with Finch, the man whose shoes Wade is filling tonight, called up to captain his country.

Sams, 28, was the leading wicket-taker in last summer's KFC BBL with 30 wickets in 17 matches for the Sydney Thunder and went to England with Australia's white-ball squad in August.

He went from the UK to the UAE for his first Indian Premier League stint, playing three games for Ricky Ponting's Delhi Capitals, who finished runners-up to Mumbai Indians.

Tye played the last of his 26 T20 internationals two years ago against India in Sydney and, like Sams, has been part of Australia's recent limited-overs plans.

India have made three changes, with Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey and Mohammad Shami out for Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and first T20 super-sub Yuzvendra Chahal.

Jadeja is out of the series with the concussion he suffered on Friday night, while Shami has been rested and Pandey has an elbow issue.

Australia XI: Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitch Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Thangarasu Natarajan

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur

First T20: India won by 11 runs

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT