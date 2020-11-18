Dettol ODI Series v India

COVID chaos forces changes to Aussie ODI, T20 squad

New father Kane Richardson is replaced in Australia's squad by AJ Tye as COVID cluster in Adelaide forces early arrival in Sydney

Martin Smith

18 November 2020, 08:33 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo