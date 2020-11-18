COVID chaos forces changes to Aussie ODI, T20 squad

New father Kane Richardson has withdrawn from Australia's ODI and T20 squad to face India, with Adelaide's COVID-19 cluster leading to three extra players being added to the Aussie training group in Sydney.

Andrew Tye has replaced Richardson in Australia's squad while Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short will also train with the group before joining their respective KFC BBL franchises.

This week's COVID outbreak in Adelaide and the resulting closure of some state borders has led to a host of Australia's players flying to Sydney early ahead of the first Dettol ODI against India at the SCG on November 27.

However, Richardson has decided to stay at home in Adelaide to be with his wife and son, who was born just last week.

"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment we are in.

"We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision."

Players and staff from Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland who are involved in the ODI and T20 series against India travelled to Sydney yesterday, earlier than planned.

Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Tye and Short were the players affected, while Philippe is already in quarantine in Sydney having recently returned from the Indian Premier League.

CA made the call to move personnel early after players returning from the Marsh Sheffield Shield hub in Adelaide were subject to changed border conditions following the outbreak in the city's north.

While WA, Tasmania and Queensland have closed their border with South Australia, NSW have not, meaning players were able to travel to Sydney without quarantining.

But given the uncertainty surrounding the Adelaide cluster, CA decided to get players to NSW early in case of further border closures.

The remainder of Australia's white-ball squad are due to assemble in Sydney on Sunday.

The Adelaide Strikers squad also flew out on Tuesday for a pre-season camp in Coffs Harbour, while Adelaide-based players from other BBL sides will also call the NSW North Coast home for the coming weeks before the season starts in Hobart on December 10.

Players were enjoying a week off when they got the call to pack urgently and prepare to relocate, with some of the Strikers squad having to make a mad dash back home from Kangaroo Island.

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey is among Australia's IPL contingent already training and quarantining in Sydney and his Adelaide-based family opted to jump on a plane to NSW this week to ensure they could see the 29-year-old for the first time since he departed for a tour of England in August.

CA said it was monitoring the outbreak in the South Australian capital but remained committed to hosting the first Vodafone Test against India at the Adelaide Oval next month.

Green, Henriques headline Aussie squad inclusions

CA may also rejig the itinerary of its Australia A squad, which includes Test captain Tim Paine, as it seeks to avoid more logistical headaches before a tour game in Sydney starts on December 6.

"CA can confirm none of the players in Adelaide for the Marsh Sheffield Shield visited the ‘hot spots’ identified by SA Health," a statement put out by the governing body read.

"CA has nonetheless instructed all players to undergo COVID-19 tests, with all results received thus far returning negative."

- with AAP

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements