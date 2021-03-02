India v England Men's - Tests

Australia cheering for England in fourth Test

With a spot in the WTC final on the line, Australia find themselves in an unusual position of wanting their Ashes rivals to win

Reuters

2 March 2021, 06:05 PM AEST

