Australia's Commonwealth Games schedule revealed

Australia's bid for Commonwealth Games gold will begin on July 29 against fierce rivals India, with the schedule for T20 cricket's debut at Birmingham 2022 revealed on Friday.

Meg Lanning's team has been grouped with India, Pakistan and Barbados for the tournament, while England, New Zealand, South Africa and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier make up the other group.

Australia's opening game against India will be followed by a showdown against Barbados on July 31, before a clash against Pakistan on August 3.

In good news for fans in Australia, the group games against India and Pakistan will be played during the day in England, with an 8pm AEST start time, while the clash against Barbados will commence at 3am AEST.

The top two sides in each group will advance to semi-finals held on August 6, before the final and the bronze medal play-off are both held on August 7.

Should Australia make the final, coffee could be in order for fans eager to watch, with the game to begin at 2am AEST on August 8.

All games will be played at Edgbaston and the ICC announced earlier this year that matches will hold full T20 International status.

Channel 7 hold the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier this year, the top seven teams in the ICC's T20 rankings confirmed their spots at the Games, which includes women's cricket for the first time.

Athletes from the Caribbean represent their individual countries at the Commonwealth Games, and Barbados took out the qualifying tournament that decided which team would take the West Indies' spot in the event.

The final place in the tournament will be allocated to the winner of a qualifier event in January.

Cricket has featured just once before at the quadrennial event, with a men's 50-over tournament played as part of the Kuala Lumpur Games in 1998.

Australia won silver at the '98 Commonwealth Games // Getty

A near full-strength Australian side, captained by Steve Waugh and featuring the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Bevan, took home the silver medal after losing the final to South Africa, who were captained by Shaun Pollock.

The 2022 Games will cap off a crucial nine-month period for the Australian side, which will also feature a home Ashes series and the one-day World Cup in New Zealand early next year.

Australia at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

July 29 v India (11am local time, 8pm AEST)

July 31 v Barbados (6pm local time, 3am Aug 1 AEDT)

August 3 v Pakistan (11am local time, 8pm AEST)

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, qualifier TBC

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)