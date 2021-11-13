Commonwealth Games 2022

Australia's Commonwealth Games schedule revealed

The groups and schedule for the 2022 event in Birmingham have been revealed, with Australia to launch their campaign with a blockbuster against India

Laura Jolly

13 November 2021, 05:09 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo