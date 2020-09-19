Suit up: Aussies arrive in UAE on eve of IPL

Wearing protective equipment that would make Walter White proud, Australia's national players have landed in the UAE on the eve of the Indian Premier League.

Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins have shared images of their arrival in Dubai on Friday, dressed head to toe in personal protective equipment (PPE) as every precaution is taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full body suits, face masks and rubber gloves ensured everything but their eyes were covered in protective clothing before they each took a COVID-19 test.

Twenty-one players from the Manchester 'bubble', where Australia and England played out their three-match ODI series, flew to the UAE on a chartered flight on Thursday ahead of the tournament's first match tonight (AEST) in Abu Dhabi.

As the players are hopping from one bio-secure bubble in Manchester to another in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, all 21 players should be available for their respective team's opening games, providing they test negative for coronavirus.

Inside the bubble, players, support staff and officials will be required to regularly record their temperature, log how they are feeling and wear a sensor that tracks a person's proximity to other bubble residents to ensure social distancing requirements are met.

The tournament kicks off with a rematch of the 2019 grand final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, which the Indians won by a single run.

Shane Watson and Josh Hazlewood are in Chennai's experienced squad and will face the Mumbai trio of Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson.

The following night in Dubai, Ricky Ponting's Delhi Capitals face Kings XI Punjab and Glenn Maxwell, who was named the IPL MVP the last time the lucrative tournament was staged in the UAE where the first 20 matches were held.

The 13th edition of the IPL was postponed for six months due to the global coronavirus outbreak and will cram 56 games in 45 days, with the final to be played in early November.