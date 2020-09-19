Indian Premier League 2020

Suit up: Aussies arrive in UAE on eve of IPL

Dressed head to toe in PPE, Australia's players touched down in Dubai ready for the IPL

Sam Ferris

19 September 2020, 11:16 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo