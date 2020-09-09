Stats wrap: the key numbers from the T20 series

Aussies survive more middle-order wobbles to claim win

Both sides went with very different approaches to the use of spin across the three T20Is.

England, with Adil Rashid as the lone frontline spinner in the side, bowled spin with just 27 per cent of their overs. Australia, on the other hand, bowled spin a whopping 49 per cent of the time.

It's not a new plan for Australia. Since the start of the 2019-20 summer, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa have been in the same XI in 11 of Australia's 12 T20 matches, with the pair responsible for 39 per cent of Australia's overs in that period.

However, the spin-heavy plan may have played straight into England's hands. The hosts' strike rate against spin across the three matches was 143.93 while Australia's was only 109.38.

Tale of two halves

Australia's batting Powerplays were solid – their 155 runs in the first six overs were more than England managed at 132.

In fact, England's powerplay of 1-33 in the final match was their lowest Powerplay score since the 2016 T20 World Cup final, against India four and half years ago.

For Australia however, it was after the halfway mark of the innings that the issues appeared.

Run rate, overs 1-10: England 7.27 | Australia 7.9

Wickets lost, overs 1-10: England 6 | Australia 6

Run rate, overs 11-20: England 8.67 | Australia 7.32

Wickets lost, overs 11-20: England 10 | Australia 13

The visitors failed to build on the solid foundations that the top order put together. While England's run-rate grew as the innings ended, Australia's went in the opposite direction.

Malan the man for England

Dawid Malan isn't a name that immediately comes to mind when you think of England's T20 side, but he's become a key member of the English order.

Malan, a target for the Hobart Hurricanes for this year's KFC BBL season, finished as the series' leading run-scorer, hitting 129 at a strike rate of 138.7 after scores of 66, 42 and 21.

Malan's start to his T20I career has been hot, reaching at least 50 in eight of his 16 innings and his T20I average is right on par with the world-class Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

He's an important cog for England because of his versatility, and can play as the anchor or aggressor. His T20 international strike rate from 2017-2019 was 153, however in 2020 it has dropped to 130 as he takes more responsibility in the line-up.

Finch flies to 2000

In the first T20, Australia's captain Aaron Finch became just the second Australian man to reach 2000 international runs in the format, behind his current opening partner, David Warner.

Only India's captain Kohli (in 56 innings) has got the mark faster than Finch's 62, with Warner 11 innings slower with 73.

Finch's speed to the mark isn't surprising when you consider he holds two of the three highest individual scores in T20I cricket: 172 (76) against Zimbabwe in 2018 and 156 (63) against England in 2013.

Return of the Hoff

Josh Hazlewood hasn't featured in Australia's T20 side since the unsuccessful 2016 T20 World Cup campaign, but got his chance in the third T20 with Pat Cummins rested. Heading into this match, Hazelwood's T20I economy was an unimpressive 9.6 from seven matches littered between 2013 and 2016.

However, the NSW quick slotted back in seamlessly, returning figures of 1-23 from his four overs.

If BBL|09 is anything to go by, Hazlewood's T20 numbers appear to be trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old was part of the Sydney Sixers' title-winning side and his economy rate in the campaign was outstanding – he conceded only 6.22 runs per over, second only to Brisbane's Mujeeb Ur Rahman (6.16).

Most runs: Dawid Malan, 129

Highest batting strike rate: Jos Buttler, 145.78

Most boundaries: Aaron Finch, 19 (15x4, 4x6)

Most wickets: Adil Rashid, 6

Most dot balls: Mark Wood, 34

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST