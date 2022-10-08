How England put Aussies on the path to a World Cup win

Australia's drubbing at the hands of England during last year's World Cup was the transformational moment on their path to becoming T20 champions for the first time, Matthew Wade revealed ahead of the Ashes rivals' rematch this weekend.

Perth Stadium will host the first T20 clash between the two sides since England humiliated Australia in Dubai last year and left the eventual champions' World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

The call to axe Mitch Marsh and play five bowlers in the group stage against England backfired spectacularly as the Aussie top-order cratered in the first half-hour of the match.

Flashback: England thump Australia in dominant T20 display

A rampaging Jos Buttler (71no from 32 balls) made light work of the chase, clinching victory inside 12 overs to destroy Australia’s net-run-rate.

Wade described it as a "lightbulb moment" for the Australians.

They have since largely eschewed the five-bowler approach and instead doubled down on more aggressive hitting combined with a deeper batting order, the strategy that underpinned their first ever men's T20 title in that same tournament.

"They destroyed us in the World Cup," Wade told ABC Radio. "It was probably a turning point for the way we go about playing T20.

"We had to start to go a little bit harder, especially towards the top and then back-end it with seven batters. We stuck to that formula after they destroyed us in the World Cup.

"So we're looking forward to playing them and see whether our game style (stands up) – since then (it) has changed a little bit and hopefully we can go blow for blow with them.

"We've got seven batters now – we played six batters for a long time … but now we've got the power and we've got the depth of batting that I think you need to go with a team like England.

"You need to be able to score 200 to beat them on their day."

Australia never got the chance to re-assert themselves in the UAE last year, with England suffering a surprise defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals having started the tournament as heavy favourites.

Buttler, now T20 captain following the retirement of Eoin Morgan, insists the shoe is firmly on the other foot in a gentle opening of the typical mind games that come with Australia-England games.

"It always holds something a little special, doesn't it?" Buttler said of the rivalry. "I'm sure both teams have obviously got one eye on the World Cup, there's the bigger picture of that.

"I think Australia are one of the favourites for the tournament, so it's a great challenge for us to go up against them and get really battle-hardened in Australian conditions against the team that knows the conditions best."

The batting depth that is now Australia's preference is highly dependent on the bowling of allrounders Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and, when he plays, Ashton Agar.

David channels Goliath to land one in the upper deck

Three of those players remain under fitness clouds a fortnight out from their World Cup opener, while Maxwell is struggling for runs with the bat and has been rested for Sunday's clash.

Australia have not completely shut the door on getting another allrounder, Cameron Green, into their 15-man squad for the World Cup, though the deadline for shafting an incumbent is fast approaching.

After that, they would need an injury to bring Green in mid-tournament.

What will be new from England's perspective is Tim David, the newcomer who Wade admitted is all but guaranteed of a spot in the XI for the World Cup and who only adds to Australia's all-out attack approach with the bat.

"He's one that we haven't seen play on the big stage against a team like England, so I'm really excited to see how he does," said Wade, David's Hobart Hurricanes captain.

