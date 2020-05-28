Dates set for India, Afghanistan Tests

Australia's inaugural Test with Afghanistan to precede a four-Test Border-Gavaskar series that includes a Gabba opener and Adelaide day-night clash

Dave Middleton

28 May 2020, 11:39 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

