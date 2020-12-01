Vodafone Test Series v India

'Gobsmacked': Australia could end 20-year Test drought

Injury to David Warner could lead to Australia picking a right-handed opening partnership for the first time since Michael Slater and Greg Blewett

Andrew Ramsey

1 December 2020, 07:55 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo