Vodafone Test Series v India

Gabba Test proceeds with reduced capacity, masks

Ticket details confirmed for reduced capacity at Gabba for the final Test, with India also confirming they will travel to Brisbane after SCG match

AAP & Cricket Network

11 January 2021, 10:23 AM AEST

