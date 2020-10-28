Vodafone Test Series v India

It's on! Dates, venues for India tour confirmed

Virat Kohli's side to play ODIs and T20s in Sydney and Canberra ahead of four-Test series starting with a day-night blockbuster in Adelaide

Dave Middleton

28 October 2020, 07:01 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

