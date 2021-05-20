Australia v India Test - Women's

WACA makes Test comeback for drought-breaking clash

Australia and India's women's sides will meet in Test cricket for the first time in 15 years when they don the whites at the WACA Ground this summer

Laura Jolly

20 May 2021, 03:30 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

