CommBank Series v India - ODIs
Full scorecard from Australia v India warm-up match
Get a full scorecard from Saturday's practice match between Australia and India in Brisbane ahead of the CommBank multi-format series
cricket.com.au
18 September 2021, 05:38 PM AEST
Australia v India
50-over a side practice match, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane
The result: Australia 7-278 (Haynes 65, Lanning 59, Mooney 59, Yadav 3-28) defeated India 7-242 (Vastrakar 57, Deepti 49no, Campbell 3-38) by 36 runs
AUSTRALIA
R Haynes run out (Vastraker) 65 (71b, 8x4)
A Healy c Ghosh b Goswami 8 (19b, 1x4)
M Lanning (c) st Ghosh b Poonam 59 (57b, 8x4, 1x6)
E Perry run out (Rana) 1 (3b)
B Mooney c Singh b Bisht 59 (52b, 6x4)
A Gardner st Ghosh b Rana 24 (32b, 3x4)
T McGrath c Mandhana b Poonam 13 (24b)
S Molineux c Mandhana b Poonam 9 (13b)
A Sutherland b Goswami 20 (14b, 3x4)
G Wareham not out 17 (15b, 3x4)
Extras: 3 (3wd)
Total: 9-278 (50 overs)
FOW: 1-16 (Healy, 6.1), 2-134 (Haynes, 24.1), 3-136 (Perry, 24.5), 4-136 (Lanning, 25.1), 5-199 (Gardner, 36.2), 6-230 (Mooney, 42.2), 7-233 (McGrath, 43.4), 8-241 (Molineux, 45.3), 9-278 (Sutherland, 49.6)
J Goswami 7-0-36-2
M Singh 7-1-35-0
P Vastraker 6-0-28-0
R Gayakwad 6-0-50-0
D Sharma 6-0-26-0
S Rana 6-0-38-1
P Yadav 6-0-28-3
E Bisht 6-0-37-1
INDIA
S Mandhana b Perry 10 (14b, 2x4)
S Verma c Healy b Campbell 27 (21b, 5x4)
M Raj (c) c Mooney b Perry 1 (8b)
Y Bhatia c Lanning b Molineux 41 (42b, 7x4)
R Ghosh c Wareham b Campbell 11 (16b, 1x4)
P Vastrakar c Healy b Sutherland 57 (84b, 4x4)
D Sharma not out 49 (93b, 1x4)
S Rana b Campbell 15 (15b, 1x4)
J Goswami not out 13 (10b, 2x4)
Extras: 18 (3lb, 2nb, 13wd)
Total: 7-242 (50 overs)
FOW: 1-24 (Mandhana, 3.2), 2-30 (Raj, 5.3), 3-70 (Verma, 10.3), 4-88 (Ghosh, 14.2), 5-106 (Bhatia, 19.6), 6-195 (Vastrakar, 41.1), 7-220 (Rana, 46.1)
D Brown 5-1-34-0
E Perry 6-0-38-2
T McGrath 6-0-26-0
S Campbell 7-0-38-3
S Molineux 4-0-12-1
A Gardner 4-0-12-0
H Darlington 5-0-19-0
G Wareham 4-0-17-0
M Strano 3-0-7-0
M Brown 3-0-24-0
A Sutherland 3-0-12-1