CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Idle Aussies eager to get ball rolling for World Cup challenge

Australia are embracing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus as they eye resuming action in a tough series against India

Laura Jolly

20 August 2021, 12:31 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo