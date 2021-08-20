Idle Aussies eager to get ball rolling for World Cup challenge

Australia coach Matthew Mott says his team will "make adversity our friend" as they fight to rebuild momentum ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

Australia are scheduled to play India in three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is from next month, a welcome return to action six months after their most recent series, an away tour of New Zealand that concluded in April.

In all, Australia have played just 12 matches since the start of the pandemic, all against New Zealand, with six one-dayers and six T20s.

Meg Lanning's team are indisputably the world's best across both limited-overs formats, ranked No.1 in ODIs and T20Is, and are on a 24-game winning streak in the 50-over format. Nonetheless, it is less than ideal preparation to fight for the trophy Australia desire more than any other, having been knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup in the UK.

For Mott, the chance for his team to test themselves against India, a side boasting some of the world's most exciting talent and who have regularly challenged Australia in recent years, is the perfect opportunity for them to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

"We need to play some cricket, we haven't played a lot of cricket basically since that World Cup at the MCG," Mott told SEN radio on Thursday.

"It's really important to try and rebuild some of that momentum we had.

"I can tell you I'm sick to death of sitting at my computer just planning and re-planning … it has its place but we love coaching and love getting amongst it and getting on the tools.

"Myself and (assistant coach) Shelley Nitschke have had to run a program from up here remotely … we are absolutely frothing to get back throwing balls and talking to players about cricket."

However, COVID-19 outbreaks and border closures mean even the lead-up to this series remains unclear.

As Mott waits to hear concrete information around where and when his squad will be able reunite – hopefully with enough time for a pre-series camp, something that has not been possible throughout the winter – he is adamant they can still hit the ground running against an India team who are match-hardened from a recent tour of the UK.

"I heard a great quote recently, that we almost need to make adversity our friend at the moment," he said.

"Not getting caught up in too much planning, what we've got to do is back that we've been a pretty successful team over a long period of time.

"The skills are there and they've been working in their individual states and it's just critical that when we do get together we'll be ready to play."

Australia are without their two highest ranked bowlers for the series, with Jess Jonassen ruled out with a stress injury in her tibia and Megan Schutt requesting to remain at home in Adelaide with her wife Jess, who is expecting the couple's first child in early November.

Schutt's absence will pit a pace attack featuring the experience of Ellyse Perry among a host of greenhorns including Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Annabel Sutherland and Stella Campbell against aggressive India top-order batters Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Not to mention the game's greatest female run scorer, Mithali Raj.

"We won't have any excuses, we've lost some key players but the flip side of that is an extraordinary opportunity for us to see the next generation, especially in the young fast bowlers," Mott said.

"Maitlan Brown has moved back to NSW and trained the house down.

"Ellyse Perry probably hasn't had the bowling she's been used to (of late) that she's had throughout her career so this is another opportunity for her to lead the attack.

"There's a number of positives, we've had such a settled side for so long and to break in has been very difficult.

"Playing against India is going to be a real test because we know their top order will come hard at a relatively inexperienced attack."

Commonwealth Bank Women's Series v India

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval