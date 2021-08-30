CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Australia's series against India shifted to Queensland

Ongoing border closures and lockdowns lead to a change of venues for the seven-game series between Australia and India

Martin Smith

30 August 2021, 06:30 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

