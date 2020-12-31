Indian tour adds to packed 2021-22 summer

Australia's quest to regain the only major trophy currently not in their grasp, the one-day World Cup, will include pre-tournament campaigns next summer against arguably their two biggest threats for the title, England and India.

Cricket Australia confirmed today that the scheduled home series against India that was originally scheduled for next month has been moved to next season as part of the build-up to the World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand in March and April, 2022.

With the Ashes already pencilled in for the 2021-22 season, it means the top-ranked Australians will play England (ranked No.2 in the world) and India (ranked No.3) as part of their preparations for the tournament across the Tasman.

The Indian series has also been expanded to include three T20s and well as three one-day games, while the seventh season of the Rebel WBBL will also be played during a packed 2021-22 summer.

The postponed series means India's wait to take to the field again for the first time since the T20 World Cup final last March has been extended even further.

Meg Lanning's Australian side are five-time T20 World Cup champions but have not won the one-day tournament since 2013, with England winning the title in 2017 after a memorable victory over India in the final at Lord's.

The Aussies, however, are currently riding a 21-match unbeaten streak in the 50-over format.

The one-day World Cup was to be held in New Zealand early in 2021 but has been delayed by more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia have been in talks with Cricket New Zealand about a proposed trip across the Tasman in February and March, to fill the gap left by the delayed tournament, with England also likely to be involved.

"We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women's teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries," CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said after confirming the Indian series will be played next season.

"We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season.

"It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women's team, who were centre stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned."

With the Indian series officially postponed, the major focus for Australia's leading female players is the domestic 50-over competition, the WNCL, which begins on January 15.