Vodafone Test Series v India

Injured Pucovski ruled out of the fourth Test

Skipper Tim Paine confirms rookie opener will be replaced in the Australian XI by Victorian teammate Marcus Harris

Martin Smith

14 January 2021, 01:14 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo