Australia v NZ ODIs: The all you need to know guide

When is it?

Friday! Australia's one-day squad arrived in Sydney this week after a quick limited-overs tour of South Africa and will now face New Zealand in three ODIs.

The first two are in Sydney on Friday (a day-night game) and Sunday (day game), with the third also under lights in Hobart the following Friday.

First ODI: March 13 at SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena, 2.30pm AEDT

How can I watch?

All three ODIs will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Cricket and streamed on Kayo Sports.

Radio coverage can be found on ABC Grandstand and Macquarie Sports Radio, with radio streaming available via the CA Live app and cricket.com.au.

Cricket.com.au will also have exclusive news and videos from our team on the ground in Sydney and Hobart, plus live scores and match highlights from every game.

What's the go with the retro?

Via cricket.com.au and its social channels, Cricket Australia last year put the choice of design for Australia's uniform to be worn during this series against the Black Caps to the public.

Eight throwback kits were put forward in a knockout bracket and after nearly half a million votes were cast, the bright yellow 1999 World Cup uniform was deemed the winner.

It came on the back of Australia wearing a retro 1980s ODI kit against India last January and this year's throwback threads will be joined by the gold helmet, which Australia hasn't worn in an ODI since February 2001.

New Zealand have also decided to join in the fun and held a fan vote of their own, with the 'teal fern' design, worn by the Kiwis in the late 1990s, coming out on top.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Form guide

Australia's form in ODI cricket makes for grim reading, with just one win from their last eight starts. After going on a five-match winning streak at last year's World Cup, they then lost to South Africa and England and were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Australia travelled to India in January for three ODIs but lost the series 2-1 after winning the opening match in Mumbai. Most recently, South Africa swept Australia 3-0, prompting coach Justin Langer to raise concerns about his squad's fatigue.

New Zealand's form is much better, clean-sweeping India at home in February. Since last year's epic World Cup final tie, these are the only three ODIs the Black Caps have played: two of the wins came in chases and the other one defending.

Who holds the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy?

After more than three years in the wilderness, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy has been revived!

The Blacks Caps are the current holders of the bilateral trophy, having won the most recent series between the Trans-Tasman nations 2-0 in January-February 2017.

That series was notable for Marcus Stoinis blazing an incredible 11 sixes in an unbeaten 146 but finished on the losing side of an epic clash.

Since the trophy began in 2004, Australia has a narrow edge in the head-to-head record with 15 wins to New Zealand's 14.

Interestingly, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy was up for grabs for one-off matches like pool matches between the sides at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, but was not on offer during the 2015 World Cup final or the pool match between the sides at the 2019 World Cup.

Players to watch

With a couple of spots in Australia's middle-order up for grabs, D'Arcy Short took his chance in South Africa, most notably with his 69 in the second ODI in Bloemfontein. Given the quality of one-day opening batsmen in Australia, down the order might be the ticket for a long stay in green and gold for Short. The Aussies admitted that now is the time for tinkering ahead of the 2023 World Cup, and a handful of strong performances with either bat or ball could help Short enjoy an extended run in the national side.

Auckland's humongous bowler Kyle Jamieson burst onto the international scene in the ODI and Test series against India, with his steep bounce providing a sharp contrast to the swing and guile of Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Jamieson took three wickets in his two ODIs and nine in his two Test matches and also showed that he's more than capable with the bat down the order.