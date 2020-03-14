AUSvNZ ODIs, T20s suspended due to COVID-19

Black Caps to fly home immediately due to New Zealand Government border restrictions affecting Australian visitors that come into effect on Sunday

Sam Ferris in Sydney

14 March 2020, 03:11 PM AEST

@samuelfez

