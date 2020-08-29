Brisbane hub confirmed for start of international summer

Australia's upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand will be played entirely in a Brisbane hub, with COVID-19 border restrictions forcing a change to the international women's schedule.

All three T20Is and three ODIs will be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, while some of the previously announced dates for the series have been changed.

The series will start with the opening T20I on Saturday, September 26, followed by games on September 27 and 30.

The ODIs will be played on October 3, 5 and 7.

The original schedule had the three T20 matches to be played at North Sydney Oval, while the ODIs were due to be held alongside the now-postponed series between Australia's men and the West Indies, with games in Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast.

Cricket Australia released a full men's and women's international summer schedule in late May with the caveat that matches may be moved or postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty created by the pandemic.

Two men's limited-overs series, against Zimbabwe and the Windies, have already been postponed, while the men's T20 World Cup has been pushed back until 2022.

Australia's men's side are this summer scheduled to play Tests against Afghanistan and India as well as white-ball games against India and New Zealand.

The Trans-Tasman series next month looms as the first time an Australian national sporting team has played an international opponent on home soil since the coronavirus pandemic closed down global sport in March.

Australia's players based in NSW and Victoria as well as the full New Zealand squad will arrive in Brisbane early next month and be quarantined for 14 days before the series begins. They will have controlled access to outdoor training facilities at Allan Border Field during this time, but players from the two countries will not be allowed to interact during the quarantine period.

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

Australia's players from other states will arrive in Brisbane on September 20 once the quarantine period for their NSW and Victoria teammates is over.

The arrival of the NZ team on September 9 remains subject to clearance from Australian and New Zealand government authorities.

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson thanked the state and federal governments for allowing the series to go ahead.

"We're pleased to have played a role along with Cricket Australia and the State and Commonwealth Governments in bringing international sport back to Australia," he said in a statement.

"Queensland Cricket is very grateful to the State Government for the support shown for this tour, and their positive approach to hosting matches in Queensland this summer. We’re looking forward to providing the opportunity for fans to experience some top-quality cricket and enjoy the best that Australia's world champion women’s team can deliver."

The series will see Australia's women's side come together for the first time since their T20 World Cup triumph at the MCG in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG.

That 85-run victory over India was played just days before the world shut down due to the pandemic, and Australia's subsequent tour of South Africa was postponed shortly after.

"There is so much to look forward to this summer and everyone across Australian Cricket has been working tirelessly to deliver a full and compelling summer of cricket," CA's interim CEO, Nick Hockley, said in a statement.

"Fans in Queensland continually show how passionate they are about the women’s game with numerous sell-out crowds at Allan Border Field in recent years, including during the 2017 Women's Ashes and last season’s Women's Big Bash League Final.

"We would like to thank the Queensland Government for their support, which has allowed for the tour to progress in a bio-secure way. We can't wait to get the season started and what better way to celebrate the return of our World Champions.

"We're as confident as ever that we will be able to deliver a schedule of matches that excites and entertains fans across the country and around the world."

While the pressure to find form quickly following an extended break has been lessened somewhat after the 2021 ODI World Cup was officially postponed to early 2022, Australia will be desperate to maintain their grasp on the Rose Bowl Trophy.

Awarded to the victor of ODI series between the trans-Tasman rivals, Australia have held the trophy since 2000.

Most recently, they claimed a 3-0 victory on home soil in early 2019, while the last T20I series between the countries in late 2018 also ended in a 3-0 result in Australia’s favour.

Australia and New Zealand are also in early talks to hold a return series on the other side of the Tasman early next year, to fill the gap left by the postponed World Cup.

The status of Australia's three scheduled ODIs against India in January, which were due to be played as World Cup preparation, remains unclear.

CommBank Women's T20 Series v New Zealand

First T20: September 26, Allan Border Field

Second T20: September 27, Allan Border Field

Third T20: September 30, Allan Border Field

CommBank Women's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: October 3, Allan Border Field

Second ODI: October 5, Allan Border Field

Third ODI: October 7, Allan Border Field