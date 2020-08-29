CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Brisbane hub confirmed for start of international summer

All six matches of Australia's white-ball campaign against New Zealand will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane

Laura Jolly

29 August 2020, 11:09 AM AEST

