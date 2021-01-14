New Zealand v Australia T20Is - Women's

Aussies look to surpass Ponting's greats on NZ tour

Australia to tour New Zealand in March and April, where they will get the chance to break the world record for the most consecutive ODI wins

Laura Jolly

14 January 2021, 11:03 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

