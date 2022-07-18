Australia v Zimbabwe ODIs - Men

Aussies name strong squad to meet Zimbabwe, NZ

Test captain Pat Cummins to sit out Far North Queensland tour as Adam Zampa returns to join the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Starc for twin ODI series

Dave Middleton

18 July 2022, 10:34 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

