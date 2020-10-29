Dettol ODI Series v India

Green in gold: Young gun picked to face India

Moises Henriques earns a recall in T20 and ODI squads to face India as selectors look for allrounders to replace the injured Mitchell Marsh

Martin Smith

29 October 2020, 12:00 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo