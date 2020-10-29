Green in gold: Young gun picked to face India

Blockbuster summer awaits with India set for Aussie tour

Exciting young allrounder Cameron Green has earned his first international call-up, picked in Australia's ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming series against India.

Veteran Moises Henriques has also earned a surprise recall while injured allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been overlooked and will instead aim to return for Australia A in the tour games that will precede the Tests against India, starting in December.

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

At just 21 years old, Green's selection adds to the growing hype that's been building since last summer, with former Test skipper Greg Chappell declaring Green is the best young Australian batsman he's seen since Ricky Ponting.

The Western Australian has made waves in the past 12 months with his batting, but he's also a dangerous seam bowler and averages 21 with the ball in first-class cricket, including a five-wicket haul on debut as a 17-year-old.

Green bats all day to add to booming reputation

He's set to resume bowling in the Shield this week having been picked as a batsman only for much of the past year due to a back injury.

"Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer," selector Trevor Hohns said.

"As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience."

Green has made an impact predominantly at first-class level and has played just nine one-day games for WA and 13 T20s for the Perth Scorchers.

"This kid can play - he's a serious talent. I think he's the best batting talent I've seen since Ricky Ponting," Chappell told SEN this week.

"He's got something special in that he's six foot seven tall, we haven't seen anyone of that size dominate from a batting point of view.

"And the kid can bowl, so it's a real challenge.

Big-hitting Green rescues WA with highest one-day score

"He's a top-six batsman, he thinks of himself as a batsman; bowling is a bonus.

"He can win us the next Ashes if he gets a little experience between now and then.

"It's exciting and we all get excited about this kind of talent. You don't see this stuff very often."

The return of Henriques after an absence of more than three years comes after he guided the Sydney Sixers to the KFC BBL title last summer.

The 33-year-old scored 167 in the Shield last week and scored his runs at a strike rate nearing 150 for the Sixers last season.

Magic Moises kicks off summer with 11th FC ton

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group," Hohns said.

"His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season."

The inclusions of Green and Henriques come after Marsh suffered an ankle injury last month that's set to sideline him until December.

Australia A will play two three-day games against the touring Indians in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Tests, with Hohns hoping Marsh will be able to prove his fitness in those matches.

"Mitch will commence some low intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks and selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December and then for him to be fully fit to perform his role in the side as an allrounder," Hohns said.

"What we do have is like for like replacements in Moises and Cameron as batting allrounders in line with our selection approach for one-day cricket."

Of the extended squad that Australia took to the UK in September, Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Andrew Tye have been omitted.

The Dettol ODI Series against India will be played in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 to December 2 before the Dettol T20s at the same venues from December 4-8.

The two tour games will be played in Sydney on December 6-8 and December 11-13 before the first Vodafone Test in Adelaide on December 17-21.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj