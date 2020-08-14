IPL 2020

Australia back in action and pushing for full Test summer

CA will work with IPL-bound Test stars Steve Smith, Dave Warner and Pat Cummins to manage their workload in the face of hectic summer schedule as international cricket's return is confirmed

Dave Middleton

14 August 2020, 08:30 PM AEST

