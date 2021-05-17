IPL 2021

Australian IPL contingent returns home

Nearly two weeks after the Indian Premier League was suspended, the Australians involved have touched down in Sydney

Louis Cameron

17 May 2021, 09:14 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

