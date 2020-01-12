Qantas Tour of India 2020

'Big Three' set for white-ball reunion

It has been well over a year since the NSW pace trio have played together in an ODI but that looks set to change

AAP

12 January 2020, 03:48 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo