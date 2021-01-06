Paine hints at more than one change to Aussie XI

Australia captain Tim Paine has all-but confirmed opener David Warner will play in the third Vodafone Test against India starting tomorrow and hinted his inclusion might not be the only change to the team's starting XI.

Paine said selectors had agreed upon a starting line-up for the crucial Test, with the series locked at one-all after India's convincing win in Melbourne last week, but after suggesting the Australians would announce an team on match eve, the final XI will not be known until the coin toss on Thursday morning.

India have since announced their playing XI for the third Test, with a return to open the batting for Rohit Sharma, and a debut for 28-year-old express paceman Navdeep Saini.

Paine indicated that Warner's inclusion after recovering from a groin injury to replace Joe Burns (who was omitted from the squad after the second Test) might not be the only alteration, which suggests uncapped 22-year-old Will Pucovski was also in the frame for a call-up.

The Test captain confirmed Pucovski would open if named in the XI, thereby allowing makeshift opener Matthew Wade to return to his usual role in the middle-order and forcing a reshuffle that could see former vice-captain Travis Head lose his place.

"We've got a team but we're just not releasing it at the moment," Paine said in a media conference this morning.

"The boys are still training so we'll get through that first, unscathed and then we'll try to get a team out as quickly as we can after that.

"Obviously with David (Warner) playing and potentially more, there's some conversations that need to be had first."

If Pucovski is included to open the innings alongside Warner it will be the first time the pair have played together at first-class level.

He would also be Warner's 12th Test opening partner since the left-hander played his first match for Australia nine years ago.

The pair batted together in the nets at the SCG during yesterday's main pre-Test training session and Pucovski was one of the last to leave the nets near the end of this morning's two-hour optional session.

Paine said the pair had been valuable additions to the Australia squad since rejoining the group after the Melbourne Test, with Warner still recovering from the serious groin tear he suffered earlier in the summer and Pucovski given the all-clear to resume following the latest in a series of concussions.

"Davey's been awesome, he brings really high intensity and fills guys with confidence around him," Paine said of Warner's return.

'He's a player that you love having on your side.

'He's always got plenty to say, really energetic, very professional and I've always loved playing.

"He's a player in this team guys love to have in the side, so he's made an instant impact with that energy and intensity that he brings.

"Will's been fantastic as well.

"He's been out of the bubble for a couple of weeks, so he's excited, he's fresh and he's been batting really well in the nets and looks ready to go if he's called upon."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT