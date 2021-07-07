From speed to spin, Australia complete T20 transformation

It was in St Lucia in 2010 that Australia's decision to back in one of the fastest bowling attacks ever looked to have paid off handsomely.

Mike Hussey had just played the innings of his life in the World T20 semi-final against Pakistan, but it was the fearsome speed trio of Dirk Nannes, Mitchell Johnson and Shaun Tait that the Aussies had to thank for putting them in the World Cup final.

Nannes would finish as the tournament's leading bowler and all three quicks (along with 'spin-bowling allrounder' Steve Smith) finished among the top-10 leading wicket takers.

But England spoilt the party, registering a comfortable seven-wicket win in the final, and it remains the closest the Aussies have ever come to the ultimate glory in the game's shortest format.

Now, more than a decade on, Australia have returned to St Lucia with a vastly different strategy as they eye off that elusive T20 crown.

Aussie fans can now expect to hear the feathery footsteps of Ashton Agar, rather than the heavy pounding of Tait or Johnson or Nannes, when the new ball is taken at the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

"I'd say (opening the bowling) is a massive chance," said Agar ahead of the T20 campaign against the West Indies that begins on Saturday morning AEST.

"Spin seems to play a big role in Powerplays in the West Indies.

"I know they (the Windies) use that tactic quite a bit and we're growing a bit more confident in that role.

"I think you have to be realistic – some days they're going to get on top of you because you have two fielders out and not a lot of pace on the ball.

"But for me I quite like doing it because it means my game is growing."

With conditions at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground expected to play similar to the UAE for the World Cup later this year – low and slow, and better for spinners as surfaces become more worn – the upcoming five-game series against a strong Windies side shapes as a crucial test of Australia's evolved thinking.

Agar and fellow tweaker Adam Zampa have been Australia's most effective T20 bowlers over the past five years, and captain Aaron Finch has said they are open to fielding a third slow bowler in their side, with emerging leggie Mitch Swepson now front and centre.

There remains a strong Aussie pace brigade now led by Mitchell Starc and co, but it is increasingly apparent they see guile, as opposed to brute force, as their most important weapon.

Agar believes there has been unique fraternity built among the squad's slow bowlers, which includes reserve wrist-spinner Tanveer Sangha.

"As in most T20 games, spin is playing a huge part and we've got a few really good spinners over here," he said. "Zamps and I have enjoyed a really nice partnership over the last couple of years.

"'Swepo' is bowling beautifully and so is Tanveer Sangha. We all work really well together and we actually have great relationships with each other.

"It's really nice to be a part of a spin group that really cares for each other.

"I guess you can say that we're fighting for spots but we're trying to help each other get better and better when we play together.

"Hopefully the wickets are spin friendly ... generally around the world they're pretty flat."

Agar's batting would seemingly hold the key to a three-spinner strategy.

The allrounder's ability to bat at six and seven, where he has been used in Australia's T20I side in his past 10 innings, means the side can still field two specialist fast bowlers if Zampa and Swepson both play.

Agar even opened the batting during Monday evening's intra-squad game, the squad's first hit on a trip that consists of 10 T20s in total, with a five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka to follow.

But Agar knows his T20I strike-rate of 122 over the past 18 months (up from his career mark of 113 in T20 internationals and 116 domestically) needs to lift for it to be a viable tactic at the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has been working closely with Viv Paver, a Perth-based batting coach, to boost his lower-order capabilities, focusing in particular on his pull shot and ability to score off slower balls.

"I find it quite hard if I'm being honest," said Agar. "Coming in down the order and trying to make as many runs off as few a balls as possible – it's tough task for anyone.

"But that's the role I'm trying to play and I've been working really hard at trying to get better at it. I've identified a few areas to improve ... I'm definitely working really hard at it.

"The best thing you can ever do when you're batting is watch the ball as hard as you can. That's the reason you practice really hard so when you're in a game, all you have to do is focus on watching the ball."

