Adelaide named as 'home' base for returning Aussies

Australia's summer of cricket schedule has taken another step towards clarity with Cricket Australia today announcing its national men's squad would return form the current tour of the UK to Adelaide for its mandatory quarantine period and preparation for the upcoming home season.

Those players not involved in the Indian Premier League, as well as coaching and support staff, will make the South Australian capital their home once the white-ball tour of England concludes following Wednesday's third ODI in Manchester.

The location means Australia's players can train throughout their quarantine period, with the new Oval Hotel based at Adelaide Oval.

"We are happy that we are able to assist the Australian men's cricket team on their return to South Australia and at Adelaide Oval in the Oval Hotel," said SACA Chief Executive Keith Bradshaw in a Cricket Australia statement.

"Rest assured we have undergone rigorous procedures with Premier Steven Marshall and the SA Government, to ensure the safety of the public and the players.

"Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season."

Adelaide has also been mentioned in various media reports as a likely host city for the early rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield, which is slated to begin next month, while for some in the Australian group – notably Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade – the quarantine period will mark the start of preparation for a Test summer against heavyweights India and potentially Afghanistan.

"I can't wait for India to come out … that's the pinnacle, like the Ashes," Lyon said this week. "You look at the great players India's got, it's going to be a massive challenge.

"Obviously they beat us at home the last time they were out here, but I think where the Australian Test side is at the moment is a very good place but we can't settle there, we need to continually look for improvement and we're really looking forward to getting out there this summer.

"I know I'll get the opportunity to play some Shield cricket for New South Wales hopefully in Adelaide when I get home, but I'm ready now and I can't wait to face the Indians."

Upon returning to Adelaide, the aforementioned Test quartet will train alongside fellow limited-overs squad members Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith and Kane Richardson.

The Cricket Australia media release also mentioned the governing body "remains in productive conversations with state governments regarding arrival and quarantine arrangements for the Indian men's team, as well as Australian men's players returning from the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates".

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

1st ODI: Australia won by 19 runs

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST