Aussies name extended squad for Caribbean tour

Australia have welcomed back their big names for the eight-match limited overs tour of the Caribbean, naming a strong extended 23-man squad for the July tour.

Eight players that were missing from the T20 tour of New Zealand in March have all been included for the tour that will see Australia play five T20s in St Lucia before three ODIs in Barbados.

Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, wicketkeeper Alex Carey and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson were all named in Australia's Test squad for the now-cancelled tour of South Africa, missing the series against New Zealand.

Australia squad for Qantas Tour of the West Indies: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Swepson is one of three leg-spinners in the squad expected to be trimmed, likely to 18 players, along with Adam Zampa and the uncapped Tanveer Sangha, who travelled to New Zealand in March but did not play.

Inside Mitch Swepson's recovery from rare neck injury

One-day incumbents Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green have both been left out. Labuschagne is currently in England playing county cricket with Glamorgan, while Green has expressed a desire to have a strong pre-season with WA and continue working on his bowling.

Labuschagne had cemented himself as a star in Australia's one-day side and was said to be "deeply upset" at having to miss the tour due to "logistical complexities".

He is yet to play T20 cricket for Australia but showed his potential in the shortest format with a key role for the Brisbane Heat on their run deep into the KFC BBL finals last summer, having returned to the side following the Test series against India.

"Anyone who knows Marnus understands he would give absolutely anything to play for Australia and he is deeply upset to miss out due to circumstances beyond anyone's control," Hohns said.

"We worked through numerous options in conversations with Marnus to find a workable solution but ultimately came to the conclusion it was more practical for him to remain in the UK.

"Had we not been in the middle of a global pandemic Marnus would be on this tour as a well-established member and important part of the one-day side. It's an unfortunate circumstance of the many challenges the world is facing right now.

"As it stands, Marnus has the opportunity to continue in County Cricket and T20 games with Glamorgan as we head into the World Cup and home summer."

QUICK SINGLE Australian IPL contingent return home

Batters Ben McDermott and Ashton Turner and allrounder Daniel Sams – who made himself unavailable for the tour on health and wellbeing grounds – are the players omitted from the side that lost 2-3 to New Zealand in March.

National Selector Trevor Hohns said the focus was on the upcoming T20 World Cup in picking three leg-spinners in the squad, with finger-spinner Ashton Agar also included.

"Mitch Swepson has been in exceptional form across all three forms of the game. His Big Bash performances with the Heat have been superb, as was his bowling for Queensland," Hohns said.

"Tanveer Sangha was extremely impressive for the Sydney Thunder and we regard him very highly. While he didn't play in New Zealand it was a great opportunity for a young bowler to be around the group.

"Along with the class of Adam and Ashton we are very fortunate to have four highly capable spinners on this list."

Every BBL10 wicket: Sangha shines in breakout campaign

Josh Philippe retains his place in the Australia squad and "adds another top order option" behind captain Aaron Finch and David Warner, and provides a third wicketkeeping option with Carey and Matthew Wade in the squad.

Carey has not played T20 cricket for Australia since last August, with Wade the incumbent gloveman in the shortest format of the game.

Alongside Glenn Maxwell, the squad is bolstered by big-hitting allrounders Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh and Moises Henriques, with D'Arcy Short also included.

QUICK SINGLE NSW invest in youth with new-look contract list

"We are very fortunate to have some incredibly dynamic batsmen through the entire order who can be match-winners on any given day," Hohns said.

"Like all of our players we hope they will perform consistently, particularly as we approach the World Cup.

"Allrounders are such a critical part of the T20 game, along with our spinners. As we have seen evolve over time having players able to give the captain more options make the team far more adaptable to all situations. We feel we have that luxury in this group."

Speedster Riley Meredith holds his spot in the squad with fellow quicks Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye named alongside Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood.

Watch Riley Meredith receive his first international cap

Australia could yet travel direct to Bangladesh after the Caribbean tour, with discussions with that country's cricket board ongoing, while CA's executive general manager of national teams, Ben Oliver, has welcomed news Australians approved for international travel would be vaccinated prior to departure.

"It was great to see our Olympians receiving their vaccination shots ahead of the Tokyo Games and we are working through logistics for the Australian men's team with the relevant agencies," Oliver said in a statement.

"We will comply with all government directives in relation to vaccinations and international travel."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

First T20: July 9, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 10, 9.30am AEST)

Second T20: July 10, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 11 9.30am AEST)

Third T20: July 12, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 13, 9.30am AEST)

Fourth T20: July 14, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 15, 9.30am AEST)

Fifth T20: July 16, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 17, 9.30am AEST)

First ODI: July 20, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 21, 4.30am AEST)

Second ODI: July 22, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 23, 4.30am AEST)

Third ODI: July 24, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 25, 4.30am AEST)

Click here to donate to UNICEF's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal