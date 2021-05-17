West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Aussies name extended squad for Caribbean tour

Australia pick 23-man extended squad for July's ODI and T20 series against West Indies, to be played in St Lucia and Barbados

Dave Middleton

17 May 2021, 02:41 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

