West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

No middle ground: Australia's hunt for a winning combo

We delve deep into the T20 numbers behind Australia's squad to analyse the challenges facing selectors in their quest for a maiden T20 World Cup crown

Josh Schonafinger

26 June 2021, 07:49 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo