Aussies to ramp up World Cup preparations in India

Australia is set to play three T20 Internationals against India in September, less than a month before the T20 World Cup kicks off on home soil.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the start of its 2022-23 home season, commencing with T20 games against Australia on September 20, 23 and 25.

The three clashes against India – in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively – kick-start a host of international fixtures for Aaron Finch’s side prior to the T20 World Cup which begins on October 16.

Australia won their last T20 series in India 2-0 in February 2019 // Getty

Following the short trip to India, home T20 matches against the West Indies (on October 5 and 7) and England (October 9, 12 and 14) have already been locked in, as Australia looks to become the first men’s team to win back-to-back world titles in the game’s shortest format.

They are also looking to become the first men’s team to win the T20 World Cup as host.

The last time Australia played a T20 series in India, in February 2019, they walked away 2-0 victors after edging two thrillers.

Pat Cummins scored two off the final ball to seal a nervy three-wicket win in Game One before a Glenn Maxwell masterclass (113no off 55 balls) in Game Two allowed the Aussies to chase down India’s 190 with two balls to spare.

More than three-and-a-half years later, this series against India (the world’s No.1 ranked T20 side) could represent an opportunity for George Bailey and the Australian selectors to hand middle-order power-hitter Tim David his international debut.

Australia legend Ricky Ponting, who witnessed David’s exploits first-hand at this year’s IPL (where he scored 186 runs at a strike rate of 216.27 from eight matches), said in recent weeks that if he was in Bailey’s position he would do exactly that.

"If I was a selector, I'd love to have someone like that in my team," Ponting said.

"He's an out and out match-winner.

"He's the sort of player that could actually win you a World Cup, he's not just the average run of the mill guy that might just sneak into a squad."

Australia’s first game of the T20 World Cup, against New Zealand, takes place on October 22 at the SCG.

Updated list of Australia’s T20 fixtures prior to the World Cup:

September 20 vs. India (Mohali)

September 23 vs. India (Nagpur)

September 25 vs. India (Hyderabad)

October 5 vs. West Indies (Gold Coast)

October 7 vs. West Indies (Brisbane)

October 9 vs. England (Perth)

October 12 vs. England (Canberra)

October 14 vs. England (Canberra)