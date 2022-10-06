Aussies ring squad changes with World Cup in mind

Finch, Wade show nerve in tense chase against Windies

Australia's entire first-choice bowling attack will sit out Perth's first international in nearly three years amid an intense pre-World Cup schedule for the men's T20 side.

Cricket Australia confirmed Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell would all remain on the east coast following Friday's second Dettol T20I against West Indies at the Gabba.

A tight turnaround of less than 48 hours between Friday's match in Brisbane combined with the five-and-a-half-hour flight to Perth has meant the Aussies have played it safe with their prized bowlers, as well as Maxwell, the only fully fit allrounder in the World Cup squad at the moment.

Australia's pre-World Cup squad shuffle

Second T20 v West Indies, Gabba, October 7

OUT: Mitch Marsh

First T20 v England, Perth, October 9

IN: Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis

OUT: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell

Second and Third T20s v England, Canberra, October 12 and 14

IN: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell

OUT: TBC

But there is good news on that front too; Marcus Stoinis is expected to return for Sunday's clash at Optus Stadium after recovering from a side strain, while Ashton Agar is also in line to return. Both are already in Perth.

Mitch Marsh, who played as a batter only in Wednesday's three-wicket win over the Windies as he gets over an ankle concern, will miss Friday's second T20 and has flown to Perth today.

Kane Richardson, also on the mend from a side strain, has joined him and could play on Sunday with the main quicks missing.

Allrounder Cameron Green, who continues to impress at T20 international level, will remain with the squad throughout the England series.

Added to the squad for the Perth trip as further cover for the missing players are Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Swepson, along with Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott who had already been travelling with the team.

"The high-performance team and selectors have planned these matches to ensure our squad get to the World Cup fresh and ready to perform," explained selection chief George Bailey.

"Some squad members travelled to Perth early to begin preparations slightly earlier than the main squad and a handful of others will not make the trip to Perth.

"With some players remaining on the east coast, it provides further opportunity for Nathan Ellis and Daniel Sams who both performed well in India.

"Likewise Mitchell Swepson was a part of last year's World Cup squad and continues to provide good depth in our T20 spin bowling department."

Swepson has been replaced in Queensland's squad for the Marsh Sheffield Shield match beginning today by recent Australia debutant Matthew Kuhnemann.

Zampa, Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Maxwell will all return to the Australian squad for next week's second and third T20Is against England in Canberra.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

First T20: Australia won by three wickets

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:10pm AEDT

Men's Dettol T20I Series v England

Sunday Oct 9: Perth Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture