Philippe hits straps in Aussies' final T20 tune-up

Philippe fires in warm-up match ahead of Windies series

The result: Australia I 6-165 (Wade 52, Marsh 31, Starc 3-30) lost to Australia II 2-166 (Philippe 67, Henriques 51) by eight wickets with 15 balls remaining

Sizzling knocks from Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques, after a booming Matthew Wade half-century, will give Australian selectors heart their top order is firing two days out from their T20 series opener against West Indies in St Lucia.

Philippe was Wednesday evening's (Thursday morning AEST) standout batter, cracking 67 off 43 balls as Henriques (51no off 35) finished off the run chase to see 'Australia II' clinch an eight-wicket win under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Wade, promoted to open with Aaron Finch for 'Australia I' in what could be a preview of Australia's opening combination in Friday's first T20 against West Indies, blasted 52 from 34 balls.

But Philippe, Finch's other opening partner on the side's most recent T20 tour of New Zealand, was in scintillating touch, scoring boundaries all around the wicket with the highlight a jaw-dropping reverse pull shot over short third man off Mitch Marsh.

The 24-year-old's cunning bodes well for the upcoming T20s, during which Philippe says he is expecting to bat in the middle order.

Finch too appears in good touch in his first games since undergoing eye surgery earlier this year and was unfortunate to be run-out by his opening partner Wade for 23 off 15 balls.

Henriques, who captained Australia II after Wade swapped teams from Monday night's game, accelerated after shaky start as he and Ben McDermott (23 off 13) sealed victory with 15 balls to spare.

With the ball, leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1-25 from four overs) impressed, ripping a wrong'un past Wade to have him stumped for a second-ball duck in his second innings, while Mitchell Starc (3-30) was the pick of the pacemen, rattling the stumps of Ashton Turner and Alex Carey after a sharp new-ball burst.

The match was Australia's final tune-up ahead of the first T20 on Friday at the same venue, with the practice match again played with makeshift rules that allowed one player from each team to bat twice.

Chasing Australia I's 6-165, Philippe brought up 50 off 30 balls with a slog-sweep off Mitchell Swepson and made the most of a life on 63 when Andrew Tye put down a simple chance at fine leg as well as a strong lbw shout off Nathan Ellis on 66.

He also brushed off being struck in the helmet by Josh Hazlewood the ball after driving the Test quick majestically down the ground for four.

Batting first, Wade scored the majority of the runs in a dominant 65-run opening stand with Finch, 58 of them coming in the six-over Power Play, before burning his partner when he bunted one to point, took off, and left Finch metres short of his ground.

Wade was particularly brutal square of the wicket, taking Tye's first over for 15, but failed to push on after Ellis, sub-fielding for Australia II in his training shorts, put down a difficult swirling chance.

Ashton Agar, who looks likely to have a significant role with the new ball both in the upcoming series and the World Cup to follow, dismissed Wade for the second time in as many intra-squad games.

Mitch Marsh pummelled a 22-ball 31, continuing his hot form from two nights ago, but fellow first-game standout Turner failed to do the same in getting clean bowled by Starc in an audacious attempt to scoop the first ball he faced.

Wade's second dismissal came in a collapse of 3-1, with a 38-run sixth-wicket stand between Carey (30 off 27) and tail-ender Swepson (20 off 20) helping their side set a competitive target.

The Windies had earlier held a low-key training session in the baking afternoon sun after they flew in from Grenada this week following their 2-3 T20 series loss to South Africa.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia)

First T20: July 10, 9.30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local)

Second T20: July 11, 9.30am AEST (July 10, 7.30pm local)

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.