West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Aussie men lock in two new assistant coaches

Michael Di Venuto returns to previous post while current Tasmania batting guru Jeff Vaughan also joins the national set-up under Justin Langer

Andrew Ramsey

1 July 2021, 02:57 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo