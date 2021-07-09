Christian to return as Langer confirms T20 shake-up

'He's finally worn me down!': Christian's comeback confirmed

Dan Christian will return from the international cricket wilderness on Saturday morning (AEST) after coach Justin Langer confirmed the allrounder's recall as Australia trial a fresh structure to their T20 team.

Mitch Marsh has been promoted to bat at first drop while Josh Philippe is expected to bat in the middle order along with Christian when the Aussies kick off their five-game T20 series against West Indies in St Lucia, Friday evening local time.

Mitch Marsh will bat at No.3 in the first T20 // Getty

"Mitch Marsh is going to bat three," Langer told SEN on Friday.

"We see him as a bit of an enforcer up there, he faces fast bowling as well as anyone around the place. He hits the ball with brutal power and we're looking forward to giving him a chance at the top of the order."

Langer hinted that Ben McDermott would also be tried in the middle order and suggested back-to-back BBL title-winning captain, Moises Henriques, could return after missing Australia's most recent T20 tour due to the ultimately-scrapped South African Test series.

Langer could hardly contain his excitement about the inclusion of Christian, who he said has messaged him constantly in recent years in the hope of being considered for a national recall in the twilight of a career that has so far yielded nine domestic T20 titles.

Philippe fires in warm-up match ahead of Windies series

"He's finally worn me down, 'Christo'," Langer told reporters of the 38-year-old, who last played for Australia in 2017.

"I've been in the (head coach) job three years and every time he gets some runs in any game or competition around the world, he texts me and says 'Coach I'm ready to go, pick me, I'm the best allrounder in Australia'.

"He's a fantastic bloke, he's got an amazing set of hands in the field (and) he's clever with the ball. His experience, and we've seen throughout the Big Bash and all around the world actually, he hits the ball as clean as anyone.

QUICK SINGLE Aussie middle-order spot looms for Sixers dynamo

"It's almost becoming urban myth, isn't it? Wherever he plays, we win.

"He's so excited, he's probably a bit nervous tonight - so excited about playing for Australia again - and I just love seeing that, love seeing that energy. It's like Moises Henriques as well. I love seeing that energy at whatever age."

During Langer's tenure, Australia's T20 selection approach has been centred on picking five bowlers and six batters, a model that helped the former Test batter win three BBL titles with the Perth Scorchers.

QUICK SINGLE From speed to spin, Australia complete T20 transformation

But he says the Australian camp are now looking for "different ways of winning our games" ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Surfaces in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are expected to deteriorate considerably in the coming months given the Indian Premier League will be played there immediately prior, while the Pakistan Super League was recently held there as well.

Langer indicated Australia will pick only four specialist bowlers in the side, meaning the allrounders selected will be required to combine to contribute (at least) four overs.

"We're definitely going to do it (play more allrounders) tomorrow," said Langer.

"The six batsmen and five specialist bowlers - it's certainly a model I've gone with throughout my whole head coaching career, there's no surprise to anyone with that. And it's been a very successful model.

"But if you look ahead … We might look at this 7-4 model, where you have a couple of allrounders. Different teams do it differently around the world.

"Looking ahead also to the World Cup, if we look at where it's being played - the UAE - there's going to be enormous amount of traffic on those wickets, with the IPL, the PSL that has already been - we're going to play on some pretty worn wickets, especially towards the back end of the World Cup.

"We might have to find different ways of winning our games."

Australia XI (possible): Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitch Marsh, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Mitchell Swepson

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia)

First T20: July 10, 9.30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local)

Second T20: July 11, 9.30am AEST (July 10, 7.30pm local)

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.