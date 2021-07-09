West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Christian to return as Langer confirms T20 shake-up

Australia to take a new-look side into the first T20 against the West Indies, with Dan Christian to return and Mitchell Marsh to bat at No.3

Louis Cameron in St Lucia

9 July 2021, 09:26 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

