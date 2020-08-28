Teams named for Australia's first warm-up game

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe will get a chance to prove himself in the middle order in Australia's opening intra-squad match of their tour of England tonight (AEST).

The first of Australia's four warm-up matches has been reduced to a 20-over game due to anticipated afternoon rain in Southampton, with the match to start at 10.30am local time (7.30pm AEST).

Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins will captain the two sides, with Finch to resume his long-standing opening partnership with David Warner.

Finch XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Nathan Lyon, TBC local player/s

Cummins XI: Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

KFC BBL stars Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade will open for the Cummins XI while Philippe, who has been a revelation as an opener in the Big Bash, is listed to bat at No.5 in the Finch XI behind Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh.

Australia's incumbent ODI and T20 gloveman Alex Carey will bat at No.5 for the Cummins XI behind Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, who has not played a game for his country since last October.

Australia's star bowlers have been split between the two teams; Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will lead the Finch XI attack alongside Andrew Tye and uncapped pair Riley Meredith and Daniel Sams, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will spearhead the Cummins XI bowlers with spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa as well as quicks Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott.

Australia have picked an extended 21-player squad for the tour, with a local Hampshire player set to fill in as the 11th player for the Finch XI.

There will be no live coverage of the intra-squad practice matches due to the logistical challenges associated with this tour, however cricket.com.au will have a full recap of the action on Saturday morning AEST.

Australia have bedded down their top order in both one-day and T20 cricket, but there remain questions marks around the identity of their middle-order batters in both formats.

While Wade, Stoinis and Philippe have all thrived as openers in domestic cricket, their most likely way into the senior side is seemingly in the middle order, putting extra emphasis on their performances in these warm-up matches.

Wade and Stoinis, who both averaged more than 50 in last season's Big Bash tournament, should be tested by the express pace of Starc and Meredith, Australia's two fastest bowlers who are expected to share the new ball for the Finch XI.

"He's a huge talent, there's been a bit of chat around him for a couple of domestic seasons now," Starc said of Meredith this week.

"He bowls fast; that's the great thing about him, he can just run in and express himself with the ball.

"Hopefully he can do so in these practice games and if he gets his chance in Australian colours, I think he'll take it with both hands."

Australia's three-match T20 series against England, their first international cricket since March, will start early on the morning of September 5 (AEST) before three ODIs on September 11, 13 and 16.

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

September 4: 1st T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 5

September 6: 2nd T20, Southampton, 11.15pm AEST

September 8: 3rd T20, Southampton, 3am AEST Sept 9

September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST