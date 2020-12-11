Vodafone Test Series v India

Clarke’s choice for next Australia Test captain

Former skipper Michael Clarke says there's only one candidate to succeed Tim Paine, and that's fast bowler Pat Cummins

AAP

11 December 2020, 12:53 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo