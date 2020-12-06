Vodafone Test Series v India

Explained: Why Australia's Test shirts look different

Australia's Test shirt will look slightly different this summer, with a change brought on by the COVID19 pandemic here to stay

Dave Middleton

6 December 2020, 12:22 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo