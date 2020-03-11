Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2020

Bangladesh set dates for Baggy Green rematch

Australia's first visit to Bangladesh since a drawn series in 2017 has been confirmed, with 120 valuable World Test Championship points up for grabs

Dave Middleton

11 March 2020, 10:26 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo