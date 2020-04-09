Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2020

Scheduling crunch looms as Bangladesh tour postponed

Australia’s two-match series in Bangladesh, which was to count towards the World Test Championship, the latest series to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Martin Smith

9 April 2020, 07:43 PM AEST

