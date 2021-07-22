Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Details for Australia's tour of Bangladesh revealed

Bangladesh officials release the itinerary for Australia's five-match T20 series next month, which will follow the tour of the West Indies

Dave Middleton

22 July 2021, 04:04 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

