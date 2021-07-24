West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

Windies ODI series to resume after COVID-19 case

The second ODI will resume on Sunday morning AEST with Australia batting first, before the series finale is held two days later

Louis Cameron in Barbados

24 July 2021, 12:06 PM AEST

