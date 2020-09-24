CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Mooney leads Australia to 8-247 in warm-up

Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux and Rachael Haynes impress in the first innings of Australia's warm-up against New Zealand

Adam Burnett at AB Field, Brisbane

24 September 2020, 01:30 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo