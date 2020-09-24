Mooney leads Australia to 8-247 in warm-up

Australia have powered to an imposing 8-247 from their 40 overs in today's practice match against New Zealand at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

After Kiwi pacer Holly Huddleston (2-23) captured the prized pair of Alyssa Healy (0) and Meg Lanning (9) early, left-handers Rachael Haynes and Mooney got going, scampering between the wickets and finding the boundary regularly to push the run rate towards six in the opening 10 overs.

Haynes departed for a well-made 54 in the 17th over, caught at deep midwicket from the spin of Maddy Green.

Another left-hander in allrounder Sophie Molineux (57 from 60) quickly found her feet, a sumptuous straight drive for four the pick of her initial contributions as the Aussies reached 3-108 after 20 overs.

Molineux and Mooney then cut loose against the spinners through the middle overs, the latter particularly impressive in going over her favoured extra cover zone against the slow bowling.

After cruising to 80 from 86 deliveries, Mooney was retired by her skipper to end the decisive partnership of the innings – a fine 103 between for the fourth wicket. Molineux departed four overs later, edging one behind down the leg-side as she looked to flick the ball back of square.

There was a flurry of late wickets as Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Erin Burns offered only modest contributions – the latter bowled around her legs by gun White Ferns leggie Amelia Kerr (2-36) – but with Ash Gardner (18no) showing off her power game by repeatedly taking the leg-side aerial route to the boundary in the closing overs, the home side were still able to take the score to a formidable one.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports