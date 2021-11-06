ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussies win toss and bowl against West Indies

Finch's side unchanged as they face crunch clash with their Caribbean rivals in their final match of the group stages at this T20 World Cup

cricket.com.au

6 November 2021, 08:40 PM AEST

